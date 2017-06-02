—

THE national body representing pharmacy students has released a new position statement highlighting its support for the LGBTI community.

The National Australian Pharmacy Students’ Association (NAPSA) says it is “a firm believer of equality for all, whether it be religious, race, gender or sexual orientation/identity”, the Australian Journal of Pharmacy has reported.

The position statement focuses on health inequalities facing LGBTI people, and mental health concerns in particular.

“The mental health of [LGBTI] people is amongst the poorest in Australia,” the statement says, highlighting that queer folks are four to six times more likely to have a major depressive disorder.

Trans women are among the highest risk, with a 60 per cent chance of having major depression.

The statement also focuses on the risk of suicide in the LGBTI community. Same-sex attracted Australians are 14 times more likely to consider suicide than the general population.

“This is no doubt a similar, perhaps more saddening story for many Indigenous [LGBTI] Australians,” the statement says.

“Anecdotal evidence has shown they experience more suicidal ideations than the general population and the wider [LGBTI] community.”

The position statement says NAPSA “strives to create a profession and community that has a noticeable support network that empowers our members to be who they are and accept each other similarly”.

“We are united against those with a prejudiced view on different sexual orientations or identities,” says the position statement.

“To pharmacy and non-pharmacy students alike, we are proud and respect you for who you are and what you represent.”