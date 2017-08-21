—

A Newspoll published today by The Australian indicates a likely “yes” result for the marriage equality postal survey.

The poll returned results showing that 67 per cent of respondents are “definitely” going to vote in the survey, with a further 15 per cent saying they “probably” will.

Voters between 18 and 34 years old are the least likely to vote in the postal survey, echoing suggestions that administering the vote on marriage equality by post marginalises young people.

Results also showed a continuing majority support for marriage equality’s legalisation, with 63 per cent of voters saying they supported a change to the law.

30 per cent of those polled said they did not support a change, with Coalition voters, at 39 per cent, and One Nation backers predictably highest among them.

The Newspoll also asked those surveyed their thoughts on guarantees for “freedom of conscience, belief and religion” in any passed marriage equality legislation.

62 per cent of respondents were in favour of the guarantees, with 18 per cent against and 20 per cent uncommitted.

Senator Dean Smith’s private member’s bill, which was to be introduced before parliament prior to the postal survey’s hasty incipience, made comprehensive provisions for religious freedoms.

Hearteningly, older voters were overall less likely to vote “yes”, but support among voters over 50 was still higher than opposition.

Voters between 50 and 64 are 64 per cent in favour, while voters over 65 showed as 49 per cent likely to vote “yes” and 47 per cent likely to vote “no”.

The same poll showed support for the Turnbull government dropping further, with Labor leading the Coalition 54 to 46 on a two party-preferred basis.

Click here to find out how you can enrol to vote in the postal survey or update your details before the August 24 deadline.