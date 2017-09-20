—

Support for marriage equality has dropped in recent weeks, polls show.

As the ‘no’ campaign continues, a new Guardian poll has shown a drop in support from 59 per cent to 55 per cent in just two weeks, according to Pink News.

Opposition to marriage equality has risen from 31 per cent to 34 per cent in the same period.

Marriage equality activists have said the drop in support is due to the ‘no’ campaign’s tactics of conflating marriage equality with school and gender issues.

Some opponents to marriage equality have attempted to rebrand the issue as ‘trans marriage’ or claimed there will be a slippery slope to legalised polygamous marriage or bestiality.

Tiernan Brady of The Equality Campaign said it is not unexpected that the contest for votes has become tighter.

“That’s a reminder to all of us that there isn’t any room to be complacent,” he said.

“You haven’t won until all the votes that are cast have been counted, so everybody needs to do everything that they can.

“They can’t take it for granted. This will take every one of us who wants to see this happen.”

Postal votes for the marriage equality survey began being mailed out last week, and voters have until November 7 to return their ballots.

The result will be announced on November 15.