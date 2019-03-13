—

Pride Foundation Australia (formerly GALFA) is a national philanthropic foundation funding lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual, and other (LGBTQIA+) issues in Australia.

A bequest to Pride Foundation Australia will create a better future.

Over 40 years much has changed for the better, but there is still more to do.

Some LGBTQIA+ people face significant disadvantage, discrimination, violence, and social exclusion.

Our current priority groups are LGBTQIA+ homelessness, people with disabilities, and refugees/asylum seekers.

For more information, visit: www.galfa.org.au