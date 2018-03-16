—

Youth anti-bullying group PROJECT ROCKIT has launched a new video for today’s National Day Of Action Against Bullying.

Members of the PROJECT ROCKIT team share their messages of support in the video for young people who may be experiencing bullying.

Students who identify as LGBTI experience disproportionate rates of bullying compared to their straight and cis classmates.

“I just want to say [bullying] is so much less about you and so much more a reflection of the people doing the bullying, so don’t let it get you down,” says one.

“Never forget about the people that truly care for you, and let them know how they can support you,” advises another team member.

The video reinforces the value of diversity and reminds young people to be proud of who they are.

“Being different is not only okay—it’s really cool,” says a team member.

“You deserve to find people who respect and love you for who you are.”

Another advises, “If you’re experiencing bullying because you’re different, know that a lot of these differences can be your strength in the future.”

Openly gay PROJECT ROCKIT co-founders Lucy and Rosie Thomas acknowledge the difficulty of tolerating bullying.

“Being hated on can chip away at your self-esteem,” they say.

“But don’t stop showing who you are to the people that matter.”

Today is the eighth annual National Day of Action against Bullying.

Focused on young people and schools, the day aims to bring communities together to challenge bullying and violence.

The government’s National Day of Action against Bullying website has resources including activities and lesson plans for schools.

PROJECT ROCKIT was founded in 2006 to fight bullying, hate, and prejudice.

The group works with schools to foster empathy and respect for diverse young people.

Read our interview with Lucy and Rosie Thomas about what it was like to grow up together as queer sisters.

Today is the National Day of Action Against Bullying #NDA2018 It's time to elevate young people's voices and share messages of support to anyone being bullied RIGHT NOW ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sCgjNL5gAt — PROJECT ROCKIT (@projectrockit) March 15, 2018