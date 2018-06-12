—

The Sydney Convicts dominated the finals of the 2018 Bingham Cup tournament, bringing the silverware home to Sydney.

The Firsts team started the day with a win over the Kings Cross Steelers in the semi-finals which progressed them through to the finals for the big Cup.

The boys spent the time between games having ice baths and massages to prepare for a big afternoon of finals.

Other teams came and went through the tournament – a dominating Brisbane Hustlers side went down in their semis, as did the reigning champions, the Melbourne Chargers.

The finals started with the Seconds taking on the Philadelphia Gryphons, taking out a convincing win 17-0.

For many boys in the squad it was their first ever Bingham Cup and they put their hearts and bodies out on the field to bring home the Bingham Shield.

The afternoon saw all the clubs line the field to see who would emerge victorious for the Bingham Cup.

Going into the final the Convicts were favourite to win, but the Gotham Knights put up a hard fight that saw both sides fighting to the bitter end.

Special mention to the Knights who knelt during the national anthem in a clearly defiant stance against their president.

The afternoon belonged though to the Convicts who battled hard to emerge with a win of 22-8 in a very tough game for the boys.

The Convicts are proud to bring both the Bingham Cup and Shield home to Sydney after a hard tournament of amazing rugby from every boy there.

Of the victory, Convicts President Don Rose said, “Sydney Convicts are extremely proud to win the Bingham Cup! The Amsterdam tournament has been the largest in its history with 2300 players and 72 teams.

“After 3 days of Rugby the Convicts A progressed unbeaten into the grand final and in an extremely tough and hard fought final against the New York Gotham Knights we came away with the Bingham Cup for the 5th time.

“The Sydney Convicts Bs also won the Bingham Shield and both victories were a testament to the preparation and hard work of the whole club leading up to the tournament.

“We are very proud that for the fourth time in a row the Cup is coming back to Australia showing the dominant strength of Southern Hemisphere rugby.”

Read the Convicts’ previous accounts of the tournament here and here.