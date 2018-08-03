—

Out Australian musician and Australian Idol icon Anthony Callea has been announced as this year’s Fair Day headliner at the Brisbane Pride Festival.

Last year’s Brisbane Pride Festival saw record attendance, with around 10,000 people attending the rally and march which took place in the midst of the postal survey.

Callea joins the Fair Day line-up and follows on from fellow Idol alumnus, Casey Donovan, in headlining the event.

The festival made the announcement on QNews, and revealed a number of other performers who’ll take the stage on the day.

Brisbane Pride Festival President Deeje Hancock wrote that one aim of this year’s festival is to show “support for other peers of our community whose fight is still to be won.”

“I would love to see a united front behind our trans community, who have been part of this fabulous community from day one and who need to see rights improvements urgently,” he wrote.

The festival’s march will again be led by Queensland’s community of First Nations LGBTI people and allies, as well as the Dykes on Bikes, who have to lead the parade for safety purposes.

Callea said he was honoured to be headlining Fair Day this year, which takes place at New Farm Park on September 22.

“Queenslanders know how to have a good time, party and are pretty easy on the eye and I’m very excited to be performing at Fair Day for Brisbane Pride,” Callea said.

“This event is so integral for the LGBTIQ community, an event that brings so many people all together and I’m honoured to be celebrating with you all and supporting this important event.”

Callea will be joined on stage by The Voice finalised Sheldon Riley, who recently spoke to the Star Observer about overcoming bullying to reach the singing competition’s top three this year.

Joining him is fellow Team George competitor from The Voice Chrislyn Hamilton, as well as 16 year old The Voice winner Ellie Drennan.

Local talent across the main and community stages will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 29th Brisbane Pride Festival launches on September 8 with a massive, free street party, which will also see a group of queer couples get married or renew their vows on stage.

Performers can still register their interest and stalls can still be booked for this year’s festivities at Brisbane Pride Festival’s website.