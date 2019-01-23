—

Queensland MP Bob Katter has been slammed for labelling homosexuality a “fashion trend” and that he had “never seen or heard of a homosexual person” until he was 50.

Katter made the comments while on the campaign trail for Katter’s Australian Party candidate Anthony Wallis, who is standing for the Maranoa electorate, according to The Dalby Herald.

“In my whole life up to 50, I had never seen or heard of a homosexual person,” the controversial MP said.

“Now it’s fashionable, it’s just like a fashion trend — tomorrow there’ll be another fashion,” said Katter. “I just don’t want to waste any time on it.”

Katter also addressed anti-bullying programs in a typically cryptic – perhaps simply nonsensical – fashion.

“It’s sort of controversial,” he said. “‘Stop bullying’ which is pro-homosexual, is the way I would describe the ‘stop bullying’ campaign.”

While campaigning, Wallis said that marriage equality was Malcolm Turnbull’s only ‘achievement’ as Prime Minister.

It’s yet another entry on a long list of anti-LGBTI statements from Katter, who infamously said he would “walk backwards to Bourke” if there were gay people in his electorate.

Katter went on a bizarre tirade during the postal survey complaining about the word ‘gay’ being taken away from straight people.

“I have a very clear idea of what is going on here: the homosexuals in Australia, they took the word gay,” he said at the time.

“It was the most beautiful word in the English language, and [homosexuals] said ‘oh god we will take that word and we will have it as ours’.

“’Oh they’ve got this thing called marriage, the other mob, we will take that too’. Well what else are they going to take? Are they going to take our freedom to say we don’t approve of what you are doing?

“That is what is happening here, they are taking it away from us, the same as the most beautiful word in the English language was taken away from all of us and they took it for themselves,” Katter said.

The ultra-conservative politician complained in November 2017 that the focused on marriage equality was detracted from the more pressing issue of killer crocodiles.

“I mean, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities,” he said.

“Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I’m concerned.

“But I ain’t spending any time on it, because in the mean time, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland.”

Katter then made a baffling speech in parliament in December 2017, in which he warned that boys would be forced to crossdress at schools, said that people are “genetically programmed” to be straight, and claimed that gay people were responsible for transmitting AIDS to “poor little children” through blood donations.

“The people advocating this proposition tonight, the LGBTIs, have maybe 60 years on their side. I have 3.5 million years of genetic programming on my side,” he said.

Katter’s latest comments come just a day after releasing a campaign video promoting “Australianism”.

