A MEMORIAL will be held this Saturday in Brisbane for much-loved community member “Rocky”.

Rocky passed away last month after a motorcycle accident in Rockhampton.

She was well known in the community, starting her career as an Aboriginal Liaison Officer and LGBTI Liaison Officer with the Queensland Police Service.

Rocky was also involved with community groups including PFLAG, Dykes on Bikes, the LGBTI Health Alliance and many more.

She received a number of awards for Best Community Service at Brisbane’s Queen’s Ball Awards for her work with Open Doors Youth Service, working with at-risk LGBTI youth.

“Whether it was for work, for friends or family, or even a homeless person on the street, she would do all that she could, never asking or giving herself credit,” said friend Jamie Whitney.

“She was a quiet achiever in every aspect.”

Rocky was a keen rugby league player who was selected numerous times for regional and state teams. She also played soccer and touch football, as well as boxing, before having to retire from sport due to knee injuries.

“Rocky always felt a loyalty to her family,” said Jamie.

“Her mum, Joyce, and her grandmother were very significant in shaping her beliefs and giving her the courage to be able to see what was right and defend it.

“She was a loyal friend to those who were close to her. They were like family. Many a night was spent laughing, playing pool and listening to anything she could dance to.”

The memorial for Rocky will be held at The Wickham Hotel this Friday July 22 from 2–4 pm, with opportunities for friends to pay their respects with an open mic. Please contact Bec Johnson for more information.