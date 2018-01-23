—

Brisbane’s Open Doors Youth service has received a $10,000 grant for its trans support program, Jelly Beans.

The grant comes from Suncorp’s Community Giving Grant, according to QNews.

Queensland’s only specialist support service for trans and gender diverse young people, Jelly Beans has been threatened with closure since 2016 because of insufficient funding.

The program relies on private funding and donations to stay in operation.

General manager Pam Barker said Open Doors thanked Suncorp for its support.

“Jelly Beans primarily exists to support and minimise a range of issues that our young people suffer,” she said.

“We also aim to minimise homelessness by catching young people before they become homeless and attempt to reconnect them with their family.”

Barker said Jelly Beans had expanded greatly since it began in 2010, with many more young people relying on the program.

“Since Jelly Beans began, demand for this program has grown significantly and it’s needed in our community now more than ever,” she said

The grant from Suncorp will pay for project facilitators and social workers, as well as the costs of running group drop-in sessions.

Open Doors continues to rely on donations to run Jelly Beans.

Donations to help support the program can be made online.