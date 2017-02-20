—

Queensland’s only dedicated support service for young trans people has received funding to remain open, despite being threatened with closure last year.

Jellybeans, a program run by Brisbane’s Open Doors Youth Service, relies on donations and looked set to close after receiving only $1,500 in donations in 2016.

The crowdfunding campaign to save Jellybeans has since raised over $4,000.

General Manager Pam Barker said the organisation aims to raise $100,000 to support the program over the next 12 months.

Open Doors has also obtained a $20,000 grant to pay for a youth worker to continue working with Jellybeans until the end of June. The organisation continues to seek additional funding to remain open.

Sixty per cent of Open Doors clients are trans or gender diverse. Many have experienced mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression, and 30 per cent have had thoughts of suicide.

“What we do is important and improves the lives of LGBTI youth,” said Barker. “This is why we thank [the community] for your generosity and support.”