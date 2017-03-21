—

THE new trans health clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH), originally slated to launch late last year, is still in limbo with no news of when it may open.

Metro North Hospital and Health Service has been unable to provide any information on when the clinic will be offering services to trans Queenslanders.

A representative for Minister for Health Cameron Dick said the reason for the delay was the need to find appropriate specialist staff to work at the centre.

Interviews for at least one allied health position at the clinic were held in November.

Shadow Minister for Health John-Paul Langbroek said, “Labor’s Cameron Dick needs to explain the delay to the promised gender clinic at the RBWH.

“Across Queensland, we know that under Labor they have cut millions of dollars in critical health capital works and I hope this project has not been impacted.”

The delay follows the announcement earlier this year that the HIV Foundation Queensland would lose state funding after June.

Trans people in the community are increasingly seeking health care for gender issues, particularly young people, with a recent 360 per cent increase in trans teenagers seeking court approval to transition.