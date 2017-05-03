—

A group of CEOs of major Queensland companies have publicly backed marriage equality, signing Australian Marriage Equality’s petition calling for same-sex marriage.

With two thirds of Australians supporting marriage equality, more businesses are taking a stand on the issue. Alan Joyce, head of Qantas, was among a group of prominent CEOs who recently signed a letter to the government calling for marriage equality in Australia.

“A happy workforce is a productive one,” said Australian Marriage Equality on their website.

“To remain competitive and to attract top talent globally organisations—and nations—must create a fair and respectful environment for all.”

In Queensland, prominent CEOs including Suncorp’s Michael Cameron, Bank of Queensland’s Jon Sutton and Aurizon’s Andrew Harding have spoken publicly in support of marriage equality.

“Suncorp has written to Marriage Equality Australia seeking that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, be given the right to equal opportunities,” said Cameron.

“Aurizon believes that a fair and equitable society, free of discrimination, allows all employees to function at their best,” said Harding.

More than 1,200 Australian businesses have signed Australian Marriage Equality’s petition, arguing that marriage equality makes good business sense.