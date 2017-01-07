—

New Zealander Joth Wilson, 25, was allegedly thrown from a bridge in what his husband claims was a hate crime. Picture: Facebook

A GAY man was allegedly thrown from a bridge and left for dead in the Queensland city of Gladstone, in what his husband claims was a homophobic hate crime.

New Zealander Joth Wilson, 25, was found unconscious and badly injured under a rail bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning by his husband Maioha Tokotaua.

Tokotaua, 33, went to look for Wilson when he did not return from buying a pack of cigarettes, which the couple had planned to quit as a new year’s resolution.

The couple have been for married three years and have three children.

Tokotaua said he thought his husband had attempted suicide before noticing his hat and wallet were missing. He now believes Wilson was thrown from the bridge after rejecting the advances of a married straight man.

“It’s a hate crime against homosexuals,” he said.

Tokotaua said a group of men harassed the couple on Saturday evening after one “who is married with children, made an advance that Joth rejected”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay of the Gladstone Police said the department is still “trying to work out the circumstances as to him being at the bottom of the bridge”.

Wilson is on life support with injuries including extensive burns and a severed spinal cord, and is unlikely to walk again. His condition is stable.