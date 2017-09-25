—

Several houses displaying rainbow flags in an inner Brisbane street were vandalised with swastikas over the weekend.

Highgate Hill resident Jessica Lette-Garvey discovered the vandalism on Saturday morning, Pedestrian has reported.

“This morning I walked out the gate on my way to work and saw that we’d had swastikas spray painted on our fence,” she said.

“I went to inspect our fellow flag flying neighbours – there’s about five in total on our street – and I saw that all of us had been targeted, with swastikas branding the flags, garage doors and fences.”

Lette-Garvey had previously moved her rainbow flag to an inaccessible position on a balcony because it kept being torn down.

She said the response from the community to the vandalism, which coincided with the day of the Brisbane Pride march, had been “overwhelmingly supportive”.

“We’ve had people knocking on our door all day, offering their support,” said Lette-Garvey.

“So despite the disgusting vitriol we started the day with, the day has finished with nothing but love and community spirit.”

Police have been informed of the vandalism and are reportedly treating it as a serious incident.