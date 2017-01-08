—

ONE Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin was taken by surprise when it was announced the party had disendorsed her for making anti-gay comments.

Ms Lin, who is a school teacher and a Harmony Day Festival committee president, was dumped after she posted an article to her official Facebook page about a gay couple who had been accused of sexually abusing foster children in their care but were found not guilty. The posts included commentary like “gays should be treated as patients” and “abnormal sex behaviour leads to abnormal crime”.

“This dis-endorsement (sic) decision has come as a complete surprise as One Nation has no policy to be adhered to on this issue except for that of a referendum on gay marriage whereby the community would have its say,” Lin said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“The speed of the dis-endorsement decision – without any chance to defend myself – has also been remarkable.”

One Nation founder Pauline Hanson said she would not stand by and allow people to the trash the party.

“I make no apologies for being tough on candidates,” Hanson said in a statement.

“These are not the views shared by One Nation, nor the views of fellow candidates and the general public.”

Hanson said once Lin was contacted about the issue, she responded: “Once gays realise they can put pressure on a candidate, they will start to target other One National candidates also.”