A new campaign launched by the Queensland government seeks to draw attention to the issue of domestic violence in the LGBTI community.

The campaign is part of the state government’s broader push to end domestic and family violence.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said the campaign’s focus is on raising awareness around the subject, and to deliver advice and information on where to look for support to LGBTI people, Sistergirls and Brotherboys in Queensland.

“We know that domestic and family violence doesn’t discriminate; it can happen to anyone,” Farmer said.

“There’s never been a better time to broaden the conversation and with this campaign we take another step forward in the fight against domestic and family violence.

“Research shows that LGBTIQ people suffer domestic and family violence at the same rates, or perhaps even higher, than the broader community.

“Research also shows they can experience unique forms of abuse and may be reluctant to seek help.”

The campaign’s website says that as many as one in three LGBTI people have experienced domestic and family violence, either in their current or previous relationship.

Minister for Education Grace Grace said that this means domestic and family violence affects far too many LGBTI Queenslanders.

“LGBTIQ families are not immune to the danger of domestic and family violence which is why it is so important to raise awareness of the issue and encourage people impacted by this terrible form of violence to seek support,” Grace said.

“This government is no by-stander to domestic and family violence, wherever it may occur.”

Queensland AIDS Council Executive Director Rebecca Reynolds said making the community aware of intimate partner violence is crucial in ensuring Queenslanders know what services are available to support them.

“This campaign will speak to a diversity of bodies, genders and relationships to ensure that all people feel visible and feel like they can access the support that they need, at the time when they need it,” she said.

“We commend the Queensland Government’s work on this important issue and look forward to being part of the conversation and working alongside members of our communities as allies and supporters.”

The campaign comes after $155,000 in funding was pledged earlier this year for a QuAC program to train support workers to respond to LGBTI family violence.

