A 48-year-old Queensland man was allegedly punched in the head and chest before having his car stolen during a meet-up in Logan organised through dating and hook-up app Grindr.

An investigation is underway into the incident, which occurred at about 4am on Sunday March 31, The Courier Mail reported.

The victim reportedly drove to Mount Warren Park, where police allege he was assaulted shortly after meeting up with the other man.

He was taken to Logan Hospital having suffered minor injuries.

Police are searching for the for the alleged assailant as well as the stolen vehicle, a 2010 Silver Toyota Rav4 with the registration number ‘973 RJQ’.

Senior constable Jen Wallis reminded anyone meeting up with people via dating apps to exercise caution.

“Police would like to remind anyone using dating apps to be vigilant and think about personal safety,” Wallis said.

In November 2018, a 21-year-old in Brisbane was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old man using a baseball bat.

A 27-year-old Sydney man was also charged with robbery after he allegedly stole property from the apartment of a 37-year-old who had fallen from the balcony of his Surry Hills flat.

In late 2017, two Perth men were handed jail time over a series of violent assaults they had used Grindr to orchestrate.

Police are calling for anyone who has information about the incident in Logan, including the whereabouts of the alleged attacker or the stolen vehicle, to contact Policelink on 131 444.