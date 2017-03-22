—

THE ‘gay panic’ defence to murder has been scrapped from Queensland’s Criminal Code after the amendment was introduced to parliament last year.

The controversial defence previously allowed people accused of murder to claim provocation by unwanted sexual advance.

The state government had previously committed to scrapping the law by the end last year, despite vehement opposition from the Australian Christian Lobby.

The campaign to have the law abolished was primarily led by Father Paul Kelly following the death of Wayne Ruks on the grounds of his Maryborough church in 2008.

One of the killers used the ‘gay panic’ defence and served only four years for manslaughter before being released in 2012.

In a report by The Courier-Mail, Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said the ‘gay panic’ defence had been unacceptable.

“Queensland’s criminal code must not be seen to condone violence against the gay community, or indeed any community,” she said.

“The passing of this legislation sends an important message that discrimination is not acceptable and that we value the LGBTI community.”

Queensland and South Australia were the only jurisdictions in Australia not to have repealed the ‘gay panic’ defence.