About 10,000 people are estimated to have attended the Brisbane Pride rally and march on Saturday.

This year the rally included a special flag exchange ceremony between the LGBTI and Indigenous communities.

Brunswick Street was closed between Fortitude Valley and New Farm Park for the march, which was led by representatives of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The main theme of this year’s march was the postal vote for marriage equality, with many marchers carrying ‘vote yes’ signs.

Several religious anti-LGBTI protesters were present at the rally, with signs warning of damnation to hell, but their message was drowned out by the thousands of marchers.

LGBTI supporters cheered the parade from apartments and businesses along Brunswick Street.

The march led to the Brisbane Pride fair day in New Farm Park, where entertainment included a host of local DJs and drag acts, and singer Casey Donovan headlined.

Tiernan Brady of The Equality Campaign said the size of the march augured well for LGBTI rights in Australia.

“With the scale of energy and determination here, this is the last time [the LGBTI community] will not be equal,” he said.

“The positivity and atmosphere are just what it should be.”