RESEARCHERS from The University of Queensland have found gay men prefer beards, Q News has reported.
Facial hair was associated with a stronger sexual response in both groups, but especially in the men.
“Homosexual men preferred hairier stimuli than heterosexual women, supporting past findings that homosexual men have strong preferences for masculine traits,” wrote the researchers.
“Including homosexual individuals provides a unique opportunity to investigate whether evolved mating psychologies are specific to the sex of the individual or sex of the partner.”
The gay men in the study were most attracted to faces with a “self-similar degree of beardedness”.
