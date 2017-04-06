—

Friday saw Trans Day of Visibility celebrations around the country, raising awareness of trans people in the community and the discrimination and stigma they face daily.

In Brisbane, trans folks and allies got together at the QUT Queer Collective space in Kelvin Grove for an intimate indoor picnic after the botanical gardens were rained out.

The afternoon was filled with community, laughter, new and old friends, and plenty of good food. Special thanks to the folks who made cupcakes iced in trans colours!

Click the photos to enlarge.