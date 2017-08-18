—

A QUEENSLAND paramedic’s emotional plea for marriage equality has gone viral.

Michael Slicker, a paramedic with St John’s Ambulance Australia, opened up on Facebook about how marriage equality would affect his life, Yahoo 7 has reported.

“Let me put this into perspective…” he wrote.

“You will let me into your house at any hour of the day.

“You will throw your sick child into my arms and beg me to help.”

His post continued describing the demands of his work and how he is there for people in the community.

“So who are you to say that I am less of a person and don’t deserve equal treatment in the eyes of the law because I love a man,” Slicker wrote.

“So please vote yes. It will make zero impact on your life but will change mine forever!”

This week, Slicker’s post has been shared more than 17,000 times and received almost 70,000 likes.

Voters have until August 24 to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll on marriage equality.