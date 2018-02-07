—

The team behind queer drama podcast Love and Luck have launched a kickstarter to help raise funds for their second season, following the show’s critically acclaimed debut.

The podcast tells the happy queer love story of Kane and Jason who fall in love, learn they have magic powers, and use those powers to support and protect their community.

It is the only queer audio drama podcast produced in Australia, helping to bring a genuinely queer Australian story to the international stage, with over 14,000 downloads since its launch.

With the five-star first season of Love and Luck currently airing, the Melbourne-based production team is turning to Kickstarter to help fund season two.

“Season one was made entirely on volunteer labour, and its costs were paid for out of our own pockets,” writer and producer Erin Kyan said.

“For season two, we want to pay our team for their work, but we also want to keep Love and Luck a free and non-commercial podcast for our listeners.

“Kickstarter was an obvious solution.”

The Love and Luck Kickstarter is running throughout February, and can be found via their website.

Rewards available for backers include voicemails from the characters, live streams with the production team, naming characters in season two, and even making a cameo in the show itself.

“I firmly believe that positive art can bring positive change,” Kyan said.

“It’s my hope that Love and Luck makes the world a better place, whether that’s by modelling healthy relationships, or even just by cheering someone up after a bad day.”

To find out more about the podcast or to donate to the season two Kickstarter visit: www.loveandluckpodcast.com/kickstarter.