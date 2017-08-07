—

RAINBOW Families Victoria has posted a new video via Twitter featuring their kids calling for a free vote on marriage equality.

The video opens with children describing their diverse families.

“In my rainbow family, I have my mum, my other mum, my dad, my sister, my brother, my four chickens,” says one girl.

“To me it feels normal because that’s what I’ve grown up with,” says another.

The video moves on to the subject of marriage equality, with the kids explaining what it means to them.

“I think marriage equality is important because it gives our families legitimacy,” says one.

“It’s unfair if some people can marry but some people can’t,” says another.

“Some people say you need a mum and a dad to raise you, but that’s not the case,” says one girl.

“You just need someone who loves you and cares for you very much.”

The kids, aged nine to 19, discuss the proposed postal plebiscite.

“I feel really scared and nervous,” says one.

“It makes me angry and upset,” adds another girl. “It’s homophobic.”

Another child becomes tearful remembering a time marriage equality was discussed and a peer called gay people “gross and weird”.

The kids have a strong message to the government on marriage equality.

“Some people are LGBTI, just get over it,” says one.

“I hope you’re watching this and that you listen to us about the sort of harm that could come from a plebiscite, and about the need for our families to have recognition,” says another.

“Please stop putting off marriage equality,” says a young child. “Just have a free vote now.”

The video ends with a shot of the group holding rainbow flags and a banner reading “No postal plebiscite”.

“This is a message to you, our government,” say the kids.

“For our sake, please, no postal plebiscite. Just have a free vote now.”

Our kids say have one simple message: Please @TurnbullMalcolm #nopostalplebiscite, just have a free vote now. Watch https://t.co/Z33qYw9pnO — Rainbow Families (@RainbowFamVic) August 6, 2017