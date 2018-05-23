—

One half of the first same-sex couple wed on Married at First Sight has said he was traumatised by his appearance on the reality show.

Craig Roach has spoken out about his experience on the show two years ago, when he was married to Andy Ankers in a relationship that lasted only a few days.

Roach made a lengthy post on Facebook describing what he says happened on the show, calling it an “inhumane experience and downright torture” that left him feeling “emotionally raped”.

He said that he was matched with Ankers, a heavy smoker and drinker, despite having told the show that both were deal-breakers.

He called Ankers an “obnoxious prick” and said he believed he was a paid actor.

In the post, Roach recalled the wedding that was shown in an episode, when he was flustered over misplacing his speech and having his best man lose the ring—an ‘accident’ that he said was set up by producers.

“My best man put his bag in the car with the wedding ring,” he wrote.

“It’s amazing how when we got to the wedding venue he comes to me saying they took it out of the boot.

“This is when I knew that the whole thing was a set up, however I took a deep breath and rolled with it.”

Roach said the stress of his experience intensified after the wedding, when he alleges Ankers tried to force sex with him.

The couple ended the relationship shortly after the wedding, but Roach said they were pressured to stage more scenes of getting to know each other for the show.

“You only have to look at the footage of me and you will see the pain, it’s so real and I couldn’t hide it,” wrote Roach.

A Channel Nine spokesperson told news.com.au that “no participant is forced to do anything” on the show.

“There is a dedicated show psychologist and support team available to every participant throughout the entire production and broadcast,” they said.

“We take our duty of care seriously.”

Couples on the Australian series of Married at First Sight are not legally married, due to the Marriage Act requirement for notice of one month and one day to be given before weddings.

The reality show is set for a sixth season next year.