REGISTRATIONS are now open for the 2017 Lesbian, Bisexual, and Queer (LBQ) Women’s Health Conference in Sydney in July.

The conference will feature a line-up of speakers and influential voices addressing the issues affecting a community whose needs are not always covered by mainstream approaches.

Proudly co-presented by ACON and the Victorian AIDS Council, the conference is the only national summit on queer women’s health. It will explore best practice and research in working with LBQ women around mental and sexual health, alcohol and other drug use, and broader women’s health issues.

Running from July 13 to 14, over 350 attendees are expected to attend the two-day conference to discuss intersectional areas related to LBQ women’s health including Indigenous issues, culture, disability, age, faith and sexuality.

“We have locked in and honoured to have some inspiring keynote speakers for this, the third year of the conference,” said ACON deputy CEO Karen Price.

Key speakers include Dr Julie Mooney-Somers from the University of Sydney, Tony Briffa from Organisation Intersex Australia, Bonnie Hart from the Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Support Group Australia, and Dr Vanessa Lee from the University of Sydney.

“This pre-eminent conference is a vital opportunity for those engaged and involved in improving the health of LBQ women from all around Australia to contribute to discussions about the community, the challenges it faces, and more than that, influence real outcomes,” Price said.

“Along with a number of high-profile keynote speakers, we will also run over 40 concurrent sessions, allowing maximum exposure and interactivity for participants across a range of relevant topics and areas of interest. In other words, there’s something for everyone.”

“The conference is framed through a sexuality lens, but is inclusive of [intersex and trans status], and we welcome attendees who are interested in the intersectionality of issues affecting all LBQ women.”

The cultural backdrop of the conference will be framed by a two-day LBQ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Exhibition in the venue foyer.

A social event at the end of the first day will feature performances, workshops and art from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LBQ women to highlight different ways of knowledge sharing and cultural exchange.

The Star Observer is a proud media partner for the 2017 Lesbian, Bisexual, and Queer (LBQ) Women’s Health Conference.