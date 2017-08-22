—

AN amateur Australian designer who submitted a RuPaul-themed project to LEGO is calling for the final support needed to progress his concept to an official review.

Mark Fitzpatrick, a marketing manager from Melbourne by day and RuPaul and LEGO enthusiast by night, says he has been overwhelmed by the support his RuPaul’s Brick Race project has received so far.

“In eight months, this proposal has received more than 7,200 votes of support from RuPaul and LEGO fans from all corners of the world, who want to lay their hands on mini-figure drag queens,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I’ve been touched by the almost entirely positive reaction to this campaign and I’m thrilled that so many people agree a blending of RuPaul and LEGO is a match made in plastic heaven.”

Submitted to LEGO Ideas—the LEGO Group’s platform for crowdsourcing ideas that can be turned into real-world sets—RuPaul’s Brick Race features scenes and characters from the show and has garnered the support of key figures depicted in the design, including RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews.

To progress to an official product review where the merits of the set would be considered by the experts at LEGO, the campaign needs to secure a final 2800 votes.

Critics of the project have questioned the likelihood of LEGO producing a set based on the sometimes racy RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Fitzpatrick, who says he set out to blend the colour, fun, creativity and humour of the RuPaul and LEGO universes in a family-friendly way, concedes a RuPaul themed LEGO set might be an ahead of its time.

“While there are many reasons why this design might not be something LEGO would feel it could market right now, I’m certain that progressing the first [LGBTI] themed concept to an official LEGO review is a goal worth pursuing in itself,” he said.