THE Footy Show panel member and retired AFL player Sam Newman has issued an apology for the transphobic comments he made on the program last week.

The panel had been discussing a banner that featured an image of Caitlyn Jenner when Newman mocked and referred to her as “it”.

Members of the LGBTI community and their allies took to social media to criticise the comments, compelling Newman to deliver an apology on this week’s episode of the Channel 9 program.

“I’ve taken a bit of a belting this week for some inappropriate pronouns I used when speaking about Caitlyn Jenner,” he said.

“I’ve apologised for that and am doing it again – I remember Caitlyn Jenner as Bruce Jenner who won an Olympic gold medal as a male, and I was searching for the clinical term to call her.

“I wasn’t sure whether she as a male was still complete or as a woman was not complete – I’m not advised that that makes no difference at all.”

Newman added that he’d been “navigating” his way through the LGBT alphabet and that if he’s gotten to the “T” he’d have realised that Jenner was trans and identifying as a woman.

“If you wish to declare yourself a woman, if you’re a man, or vice versa, that’s all that matters, I take that on advisement,” he said.

“I can’t apologise any more for the remark I made. I know I’m a Luddite and a dinosaur and from a different generation, so I’m now enlightened.

“If something good has come of it it’s that I’m now more enlightened.”

Reactions on social media has been mixed, with some commending Newman for taking the step to apologise, and others branding it disingenuous.

Disgraceful of an apology, means nothing to no one. Footy Show moves on until the next offensive comment. Get it off. — David M Beckett (@thebeckett44) June 29, 2017

Seemed forced and disingenuous to me. — James Chappel (@jlmchappel) June 29, 2017

I think 1 good point he made was that it was a lack of education on his part, and being put on the spot on live tv didnt help that situation — Golden Tigers (@rfcgoldentigers) June 29, 2017

If the man is "enlightened" as he has said, then let's hope he keeps a lid on his 🗑-prone 👄 and move on. — Arjan E. Singh (@Arjan_EDU) June 29, 2017

You can watch Newman’s apology in full below:

"I can't apologise anymore" Sam Newman addresses the comments he made last week. #9AFLFootyShow pic.twitter.com/EL6SxNKFiZ — The AFL Footy Show (@AFLFootyShow) June 29, 2017