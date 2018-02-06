—

Singer Sam Smith has admitted to going a bit too hard in Sydney’s gay bars on a recent visit.

“Oh my god, I had some mad nights in some gay bars in Sydney,” said Smith, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I had one really bad night where I, like, puked at the bar because I was so drunk. I did a shot of tequila and then I just puked in my hand.

“That was a great night!”

Smith was holidaying in Sydney with partner Brandon Flynn.

He told Fallon he usually spends his holidays having a lot of cheese, alcohol and sunburn—he’s not so different to the rest of us, perhaps?

Smith visited Japan for work after his Sydney trip, where the singer said he did karaoke even though he hates it.

“I don’t think karaoke works if you can sing,” he explained.

Smith, who recently opened up about his gender, telling fans he doesn’t feel cis, is returning to Australia on tour later this year.

His The Thrill Of It All world tour will visit Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in November.

The Thrill Of It All has already sold over two million albums, and Smith’s upcoming tour will see him perform in some of his biggest venues to date.

Tour information and tickets are available online.