Australia’s pop darling Samantha Jade has just released her third studio album Best Of My Love, a shimmering homage to the disco era with tributes to iconic greats such as Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor, and Cher.

Disco kick-started the modern era of dance-based pop music, and Best Of My Love journeys through some of the pinnacle moments in this era.

Jade covers everything from ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ and The Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ to Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’ and Diana Ross’ ‘Upside Down’.

The album also features brand new original material from Jade, including ‘Roller Skates’ and ‘Let Me Love You’.

“Best Of My Love was such a fun record to make,” Jade said.

“I hope it reignites the passion for all disco lovers and helps tell the story of this exciting genre to a whole new audience that may not have experienced the lifestyle first-hand.

“It’s such an honour to pay homage to iconic divas like Donna Summer, Cher, and Diana Ross.”

Best Of My Love is available now: www.smarturl.it/SJ.Best OfMyLove.