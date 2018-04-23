—

Sydney-siders Kevin and Dean have been fostering seven-year-old Jared* for almost six months now.

Becoming foster carers was something that Kevin and Dean knew was a good fit for their partnership.

“We also saw it as an opportunity to give back to the community and enhance the quality of our own life as partners and foster fathers at the same time.”

As new carers, Kevin and Dean found that their fostering journey was made easier through the support of their fostering agency, Key Assets.

“Key Assets have given us an exemplar experience of being supported by an agency. Fostering is such a team effort and you get to develop deep connections with the team supporting you, and the child, because you all share the same goal,” says Dean.

When asked about their fostering experience, the couple said they have experienced many unexpected rewards and challenges.

“Before our first placement, we felt we had a bedroom that needed to be filled by a little person, but we did not expect to have that little person fill every corner of the home with conversations, smiles, Lego, stories, tears, bedtime fears, and morning hugs,” says Dean.

“Some of the challenges have come from having to gauge reactions and emotions as individuals and as a couple to stop tricky behaviour. There have never been so many rules, boundaries, and expectations set in such a short space of time.”

Kevin and Dean tell us that fostering has redefined their life purpose and has strengthened their partnership.

“You discover new ways to adore and respect your partner, as you come to admire them for the skills and talents they have in child care. Life purpose gets redefined inside the workings of a family. It’s a great feeling,” says Dean.

With more than 46,000 children needing care in Australia, foster carers are needed now more than ever. If you are interested in becoming a foster carer and would like more information, contact Key Assets on 1800 WE CARE or visit www.iwanttofoster.com.au.

