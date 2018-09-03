—

Australia’s new Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he sends his daughters to an independent Baptist school so the “values of others” aren’t imposed on them, when questioned about Safe Schools in a recent interview.

Speaking to Sydney radio 2GB, he was asked about his views on the Safe Schools program, which aims to foster LGBTI inclusion and to eradicate bullying in the classroom.

“I don’t want the values of others being imposed on my children in school,” he said.

“And I don’t think that should be happening in a public school or a private school.

“It’s not happening in the school I send my kids to, and that’s one of the reasons I send them there – that’s why I want to protect religious freedoms in independent schools.”

He added that public education should be funded federally.

“[But] how about we just have state schools that focus on things like learning maths and science,” he said.

In Victoria, where Safe Schools is overseen by the state government, an estimated 98 per cent of secondary schools have taken part in the program.

However, this year’s federal budget included news that the school chaplains program would be made permanent, effectively replacing the Safe Schools anti-bullying program.

The permanent funding for the chaplain program means it would effectively replace the Safe Schools program, whose federal funding ran out more than a year ago, leaving states and territories or individual schools to bear the cost of delivering the program if they chose to continue.

In New South Wales, a new Life Ready program is set to replace sexual and gender diversity course Crossroads in public schools next year.