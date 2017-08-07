—

Disco fever will boogie into Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion this December, as well as touring the country with five a day on the green outdoor shows.

All artists will perform with full bands, including an impressive 15-piece outfit with KC and the Sunshine Band.

The Australian tour sees the welcome return of original Village People lead singer and ‘cop’, Victor Willis— the first time he’s performed with the group in more than 25 years:

“The biggest initial break in my career was in Australia in 1976 when I starred as the Tin Man in the Australian version of The Wiz,” said Willis.

“So really, it all started for me there. Therefore, it’s fitting that I kick off my return as the lead singer in Australia because the people there loved me first.”

The Village People have always shared a special bond with their Australian fans. The Can’t Stop The Music movie found its biggest audience in Australia, and is now shown every New Year’s Eve on Channel Nine.

In 2004, the band performed at the NRL Grand Final and even made a film here in 1998 called Village People Go North Down Under, sharing music and culture with Indigenous communities in the Northern Territory.

In 1979 Sister Sledge teamed with Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards and released their iconic album We Are Family. The album’s first single, He’s The Greatest Dancer, shook up dance floors around the world, while the follow-up title track skyrocketed the group into disco royalty.

Kings of disco KC and the Sunshine Band will also appear at the shows. Known for their number-one hits ‘Get Down Tonight’, ‘That’s The Way (I Like It)’, ‘(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty’ and ‘I’m Your Boogie Man’, they dominated the US and Australian charts in the 70s and 80s.

Joining the celebration at A Day on the Green will be Australia’s own disco royalty, Marcia Hines.

Tickets for the Melbourne and Sydney shows are available through Ticketek, and more information on the A Day on the Green shows is available from here.

.