—

ADELAIDE will kick off its annual fringe festival with a huge free street party to launch the new Drama Down Under ‘Decades’ campaign this month.

The party in Hyde Street for LGBTI folks and friends will be hosted by Adelaide icon Vonni from 7 pm. DJ Lush will spin tunes, and local duo Electric Fields will perform live. The highlight of the night will be a glamour parade of 50s to 80s fashions modelled by drag queens and kings.

The ‘Decades’ campaign promotes regular sexual health testing for gay and other men who have sex with men.

SA Mobilisation and Empowerment for Sexual Health (SAMESH), a partnership of SHine SA and the Victorian AIDS Council, has worked to get the campaign featured in public spaces across Adelaide this year.

Before the official launch, the film Drag Becomes Him will screen at Raj House at 54 Hyde Street from 5:15 pm. This free film is a glimpse into the life of drag star Jinkx Monsoon.

Check out Facebook for more event information. To attend the launch, RSVP by Wednesday by calling (08) 7099 5300 or emailing damien.ralphs@samesh.org.au.