ADELAIDE premiership co-captain Erin Phillips has won the inaugural AFL Women’s best and fairest award at a gala event in Melbourne.

Attending the night with wife Tracy Gahan, Phillips added the award to the AFLPA women’s MVP she won earlier this week.

Before accepting the award Phillips shared a touching moment with her wife by kissing her on the lips.

She was judged best on ground in three games and voted by fans as the winner of the goal of the year award.

Phillips’ father Greg played for the Port Adelaide Magpies in the SANFL and for Collingwood in the VFL.

Now a premiership Crow, Phillips said she couldn’t imagine playing for any other team.

“I can guarantee you my dad would never ask me to leave the Adelaide Football Club and I wouldn’t,” she said.

“They’ve been so good to me. I love being a Crow.”

Phillips, who was named vice-captain of the All Australian team at the gala night, also excels in basketball. She will return to the US next month for the Dallas Wings’ upcoming WNBA season.

She has twice represented Australia in the Olympics and has a silver medal to go with her world championship and two WNBA titles.