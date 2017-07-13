—

NEW research shows teachers need more training to work with primary-aged trans students.

The Flinders University study shows male teachers are less comfortable working with trans kids and have less positive attitudes about them compared to female teachers, according to The Advertiser.

The new study shows teacher confidence in working with trans students is more closely tied to training than to experience.

Associate Professor Damien Riggs said men “struggle more with what it means to be trans”, but that training is as effective for men as it is for women.

“It’s not as though men’s views are fixed,” he said.

The study surveyed 180 teachers and student teachers to determine schools’ capacity to support trans students.

The participants overall had positive attitudes. Results of the study showed strong support for the need for training on handling bullying, uniform policies, and allowing students to form LGBTI alliances.

Professor Riggs backed a new South Australian policy, introduced last year, that formally outlines support for trans students on issues such as uniforms and bathrooms.

“The next thing will be for them to roll out training to make sure teachers can implement that policy,” he said.