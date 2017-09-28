—

Betting agency Sportsbet has been slammed for advertising betting on the outcome of the marriage equality postal survey.

So far, 62 per cent of votes have been for a yes outcome, according to News.com.au.

Sportsbet claims it is doing nothing wrong.

“We haven’t had people letting us know it’s been a problem now or in the past five years,” said a spokesperson.

“I think the postal vote is distressing people, not the market, because this has been here for five years.”

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich condemned the promotion.

“To vote on the validity of some Australians’ relationships is bad enough, but to bet on them is a whole new low,” he said.

“I think Sportsbet, to be making money on this process, is deeply concerning.”

Greenwich suggested the company should donate the money to charity.

The betting promotion has recently been advertised in social media, drawing ire from users.

“This is actually disgusting,” tweeted one person. “What the fuck is wrong with y’all?”

“This is fucking disgusting,” posted another.

Sportsbet is currently offering $1.38 for a yes vote and $3 for a no outcome.

SportsBet are running a market on whether same sex marriage will be legislated by the next election. — Dank Abignale (@GordyPls) October 19, 2012

Sportsbet has started a bet to whether same sex Marriage will pass.Since when is it ok to have equality bet on?! @sportsbetcomau you’re scum https://t.co/ovX4tf7sTw — JesseLJ (@__JesseJ) September 26, 2017

https://t.co/kQOCdqR4ZT

This is fucking disgusting — Lauren-Eva M (@LaurenEva_M) September 27, 2017

this is actually disgusting…. @sportsbetcomau what the fuck is wrong with ya’ll? pic.twitter.com/VJDlF6uPYT — 🌈YES🌈 (@DanielRadiance) September 26, 2017