—

THE St Kilda Football Club has hit back at The Footy Show after the transphobic language used on last night’s episode.

During a discussion over an image of Caitlyn Jenner, Sam Newman was asked if he knew who she was.

“I know who he… it is, I do,” Newman said.

“Oh well what is she, is it he or she now… still got the-?

“Is it transgender is it, or what is it?”

The comments were met with wide backlash on social media, with members of the LGBTI community and their allies speaking out against the transphobic language.

In a statement by the St Kilda Football Club, Chief Executive Matt Finnis said he’d contacted the Footy Show to convey the team’s disappointment at the language that had been used.

“Research shows the use of language can have a significant impact on the mental health and well-being of members of the LGBTI community,” he said.

“Comedy at the expense of trans people is no joke.

“I’ve spoke to a number of people this morning that were hurt by these remarks.

“Calling out behaviour that demeans others is necessary to ensure as an industry we are contributing to stamping out issues such as homophobia and transphobia.”

Finnis added that AFL and the Footy Show have enormous reach and power to influence societal change.

“Just as we were rightly called out for on-field comments earlier in the year that were unacceptable, it’s important we are prepared to stand up for the values of our club,” he said.

“We look forward to partnering with the Swans in staging the second pride match and continuing our efforts to ensure our game is welcoming to everyone.”

Club Statement pic.twitter.com/akEdNwdMCb — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) June 22, 2017