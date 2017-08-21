—

More than 50 members of the Sydney Stingers Water Polo Club held a “texting marathon” this weekend to remind family and friends to check their electoral enrolment before the August 24 deadline.

“Marriage Equality is obviously a very important issue for me and my friends in the Stingers”, said club member David Murphy.

“I’m looking forward to helping with the campaign over the coming weeks. It’s important that we support each other through the coming weeks, and I feel I’ve got a great deal of support through my LGBTI sporting club and inclusive lifesaving club.”

Malcolm McPherson from The Equality Campaign said, “Every supporter needs to urgently check and update their electoral enrolment and ask friends and family members to do the same.

“The deadline for electoral roll changes is this Thursday at 6 pm, so we only have a few more days to do it.

“If we are faced with a plebiscite, it’s conversations at kitchen tables that will win the day. We need to remind people that marriage equality is about somebody not something. It’s about our friends, family members, teammates and neighbours.”

Stingers member Alberto Jimenez, who facilitated the information session, said that other members of the LGBTI community can get involved.

“We’ve created a text message template that you can use to remind close ones to enrol, and let them know how important the vote is for you,” he said.

“Look for it on the Sydney Stingers Facebook and Instagram pages. At the same time get on board the national campaign for marriage equality.”