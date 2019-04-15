—

Patrick and David are the lucky foster fathers of three beautiful girls, thanks to Lifestyle Solutions. They share their story.

* * *

Sydney-siders Patrick and David have been fostering with Lifestyle Solutions for four years.

When the couple first met ten years ago they’d initially planned to make the move to Melbourne, but since becoming foster fathers they wouldn’t have life any other way.

“When our girls came along, we had to replan our lives but we wouldn’t change a thing.”

Patrick and David began their fostering journey by providing short-term care to two children until they were restored back to extended members of their birth families.

“We heard about Lifestyle Solutions through close friends of ours who have been fostering four children with the organisation for over ten years,” says Patrick.

Feeling more confident as carers, they then began fostering two-month old, Olivia*, in a long-term placement.

“Olivia had two older sisters who we’d occasionally meet when having contact with her birth family,” says Patrick.

“There came a time when her two older sisters were also in need of care, so David and I made the decision to reunite the siblings and foster all three.”

It was a decision that transformed Patrick and David’s lives, and they’re now starting the process of applying for guardianship of their three girls – aged 4, 5 and 7.

“Like any family, there have been challenging times, but fostering has been so incredibly rewarding and we’ve learnt so much about ourselves in the process,” says Patrick.

For Patrick and David, knowing that they have ongoing support from Lifestyle Solutions has made their fostering journey easier.

“We’ve had really good support from Lifestyle Solutions and it’s just helpful to have someone to reach out to if we ever need assistance with anything,” says Patrick.

Having an open line of communication with the birth families was also very important to Patrick and David who wanted the girl’s family to know that they’re always welcome in the children’s lives.

“The birth families know that we love their children as if they were our own and that our home is their home,” says Patrick.

“To be successful as foster carers, it’s important to be in it for the right reasons. It’s been an interesting journey for us but we’re so happy we made the leap,” said Patrick.

Lifestyle Solutions wants to break down stereotypes and encourage people from all communities to become foster carers.

They’re urgently seeking caring and compassionate couples, individuals and families to become foster carers so speak to them today on 1800 634 748 if you’d like to make a positive difference in a young person’s life.

*name changed for privacy purposes