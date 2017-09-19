—

Strong advocate for marriage equality Tanya Plibersek has said she’s voting “yes” for love during a recent press conference.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Member for Sydney highlighted the many reasons people were casting their ballots with a “yes” vote.

“In the lead up to this vote a lot of people have been saying, I’ll be voting yes for my kids, I will be voting yes for my grandchildren,” she said.

“I’ll tell you who I’m voting for – I’m voting for someone I’ve never met.

“For some 17-year-old somewhere in a country town who hasn’t told anyone that they are same-sex attracted.”

Plibersek added that no same-sex attracted Australian should be made to feel alone during the postal survey process.

“No one should feel they are being judged by the broad mass of the Australian community for who they are,” she said.

“And same-sex couples don’t deserve to have their relationships put to a vote of people who have never met them.

“So I will be voting ‘yes’ because it’s the only fair thing to do. I will be voting yes for love.”

