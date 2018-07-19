—

Tasmanians have discovered a strange homophobic message in their letterboxes and posted in the city, supposedly written by Jesus’ servant.

“REPENT, HOBART,” a poster version of the letter reads, found in Salamanca Courtyard.

Tasmanian LGBTI advocate Rodney Croome shared an image of the poster, which signs off in Jesus’ name as a “warning by the hand of my servant.”

“This is a warning to turn from your idols, from your drug use, drunkenness,” it reads. “Thefts, fornications, adulteries.

“Stop teaching your children the ways of destruction.

“I, Yeshua/Jesus Christ am going to have my way upon Tasmania for its whoredoms.

“Plead with your senator to amend the marriage act, ban unbiblical divorce, ban adulterous marriages, ban fornication, ban pornography, ban gay marriage, stop killing the unborn lest I rape your state that there be poverty like you have not seen.”

Same-sex marriage, notably, warrants two mentions.

It goes on to threaten storms on the state, saying “the west coast will be shaken in my fury and Launceston will be torn up.”

“And what of the North Coast?” Great question – ‘Jesus’ leaves that one pretty vague.

Encouragingly, someone took it upon themselves to scrawl on the poster, “How about you just chill the fuck out mate?”

A member of the popular Facebook group ‘Proud to be a second-class Australian’ posted a photo of a version of the poster that was found in his letterbox.

“Hobart, are you read for law reform?” it says, sounding like if Tasmanian parliament hired a hype man.

“Or do you want me to bring more storms of destruction?”

Though in May Hobart was hit with flash-flooding after a storm which broke a 24-hour rainfall record, ‘Jesus’ should perhaps visit the BoM website a little more often since the state’s seasonal average has been relatively normal.