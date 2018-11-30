—

A film exploring the stories of older LGBTI people as they prepare to attend the inaugural Coming Back Out Ball in Melbourne will hit theatres around the country in December.

Founded to empower members of the community aged 65 and over to assert their social agency, the Ball was first held in 2017, before returning in Melbourne this year.

The Coming Back Out Ball Movie is a documentary directed by Sue Thomson that follows a number of people that attended the first Ball, and explores the complexities and issues LGBTI people face when it comes to ageing and isolation.

Faced with these issues, these extraordinary people seize each day with determination and humour.

In a world that is rapidly changing for the LGBTI community around the world, audiences can witness some of the cast of this documentary experience acceptance and love for the very first time in their lives.

The film is a record of Australian history; a dark past with a rainbow coloured future, told via a group of extraordinary people.

Advanced screenings will be held on Friday 30 November, Saturday 1 December, and Sunday 2 December, with a wider release in select cinemas from Thursday 6 December.

For more information visit: www.thebacklotfilms.com/works/the-coming-back-out-ball-movie