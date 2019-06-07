—

Host of The Project Hamish Macdonald has publicly confirmed his relationship with partner Jacob Fitzroy, at the recent GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in Melbourne.

The journalist arrived at the ball and walked hand-in-hand with Fitzroy on the red carpet.

After the event, Macdonald shared an image of the pair hand-in-hand alongside a love heart emoji and the hashtag #GQBall.

While Macdonald hasn’t publicly commented on his sexuality, in April, he shared a photo of himself and Fitzroy with the caption “favourite human”.

He is also an outspoken advocate on LGBTIQ+ rights, going head to head with panellist Steve Price about the issue of religious discrimination in faith-based schools.

“As far as I can work out and as far as I have been able to find, there’s not been one case of discrimination against a student because of their sexuality,” Price said.

“And no teacher in an Australian private school has been sacked because they identify as being gay.”

Macdonald then interjected by asked Price why that would need to be enshrined in law, and why it was a problem to take it out of the law.

Speaking to GQ last week, Macdonald said those type of discussions were important to developing one’s own views.

“Of course, we shouldn’t be giving open platforms to hate speech, that’s definitely a consideration in today’s world,” he said.

“But in a highly polarised political environment, you’ve got to test the arguments. You have to get politicians through and test what their proposition is.”

View this post on Instagram 🖤 #gqball @gqaustralia A post shared by Hamish Macdonald (@hamishnews) on Jun 6, 2019 at 7:34am PDT