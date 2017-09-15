—

Musician Tim Minchin has taken to social media to encourage his Australian fans to vote yes on marriage equality.

“I believe the only reason you could possibly think LGBTQI people don’t deserve everything straight folk deserve is that you don’t know any,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“In fact, whenever I hear an argument against marriage equality, I picture the person arguing their point in front of one of my gay friends.

“I just don’t think they would do it. They wouldn’t.”

Minchin argued that anyone with gay friends would support marriage equality, and therefore everyone should vote yes.

“I beg you to accept the facts,” he wrote.

“There are probably a couple of million LGBTQI Aussies. There are hundreds of thousands of gay couples. And thousands of families with same-sex parents!

“They exist whether you are ready for it or not. So please ask yourself only one question: Do I want to play a part in making those people feel more accepted? Or do I want to hurt them more?

“The survey has already done terrible damage by unleashing the more bigoted anti-gay voices. Let’s end it now.”

The post has gone viral, with over 10,000 shares already.

Minchin has stood up for LGBTI rights before, notably earlier this year when he released the cheeky song ‘I Still Call Australia Homophobic’, condemning the postal vote and calling for marriage equality.

[showadsad=FOOT]