LIBERAL MP Tim Wilson appeared on The Bolt Report last night to discuss the debate around same-sex marriage with Andrew Bolt.

Both spoke of their support for marriage equality while condemning the activists who are working to make it reality in Australia.

“Tim Wilson is for same-sex marriage,” said Bolt. “I can be talked into same-sex marriage.

“I’ve seen happy marriages of that kind.

“My only concern really all along has been that any such change does not weaken what I think is a very important tradition that keeps parents of children together.”

Bolt and Wilson were concerned that “the left” is oppressing conservatives over marriage equality.

“This bullying by same-sex marriage activists—it seems to me now immoral that I would give in to this,” said Bolt.

“It’s an issue of the modern left progressive world view,” said Wilson.

“They can’t debate issues… so what they seek to do is silence anybody or censor anybody they disagree with.

“There are plenty of people who argue for a change in law around marriage who don’t subscribe to this word view at all.

“It’s a culture of intimidation. We always have to stand up for free speech.”

Wilson brought up last week’s controversy over Margaret Court’s comments on marriage equality, saying the left is “silencing and censoring” her.

Court’s open letter about boycotting Qantas was published in The West Australian newspaper and shared widely online. The Bolt Report is broadcast nationally on Sky News Live.

Wilson has also blamed his colleagues’ unwillingness to pass marriage equality for the “silliness” surrounding Court’s comments.

“Frankly, the discussion around marriage for same-sex couples has descended into a kind of national silliness where people are just taking more and more extreme and absurd positions because they’re not actually debating the issue,” he said.