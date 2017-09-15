—

Tony Abbott’s daughter Frances has shown her support for marriage equality and decision to vote “yes” in an Instagram post earlier today.

Despite her dad being a vocal advocate in the “no” camp, Frances took to social media to express her support for equality by posting an image of herself wearing a “vote yes” t-shirt.

“I don’t really care much for politics,” she wrote in a caption.

“But I do really care a lot for love.

“All love is good. Let’s celebrate it.”

Tony Abbott has recently come under fire from LGBTI people and their allies for claiming that queer people are no longer discriminated against.

He also said that children should be raised by a mother and a father, despite his sister Christine being a same-sex parent in a rainbow family.