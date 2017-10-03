—

Tony Abbott has continued to criticise Macklemore’s performance of ‘Same Love’ at the weekend’s NRL Grand Final.

The rapper sang his equality anthem to a cheering crowd as rainbow fireworks exploded, following a week of controversy about the performance.

Abbott said an Australian act that would not be “contentious” about marriage equality should perform, according to the Huffington Post

The former Prime Minister said he’s a fan of Australian band Savage Garden—whose gay frontman Darren Hayes has been a long-time advocate for marriage equality.

Savage Garden were a hit pop band in the 90s, with number one singles including ‘Truly Madly Deeply’, ‘I Want You’ and ‘To the Moon and Back’.

Brisbane-born Hayes came out as gay in the early 2000s.

Just last year, Hayes wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, criticising the government’s denial of LGBTI equality and condemning the expense of a plebiscite.

Hayes was quick to respond to Abbott’s declaration that he likes Savage Garden, taking to Twitter to post, “I’m no fan of Tony Abbott.”