Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has tried to claim credit for same-sex marriage again following a poll that shows him losing his seat of Warringah.

Shortly after the postal survey results were announced in November 2017, Abbott went on 2GB to take credit for the result as “my idea”.

“I put this process in place. I have, in a sense, facilitated the change,” he said.

Well folks, he’s at it again. Abbott has doubled down, saying that “when all is said and done, I helped to make the thing happen,” in an interview with Nine’s The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I set up the process which opened up the possibility and even the likelihood of change,” said the man who claimed marriage equality would “trash our country’s history”.

“Now that it has happened, I absolutely accept the outcome. It’s the law of the land and that’s the way it is,” Abbott said.

Abbott also previously called the campaign for marriage equality a “a war on our way of life”, among any number of other absurd anti-marriage equality comments including suggesting that LGBTI people are no long discriminated against.

That same Tony Abbott who in December 2017 decided that his new line of thinking was that marriage equality would “strengthen the social fabric” of Australia.

“There may indeed be a few homophobic individuals lurking amongst us, but no-one should ever again claim that Australia is a bigoted or intolerant country,” he said during debate over legislation which ultimately legalised same-sex marriage.

Legislation which he abstained from voting for, after telling a US-based anti-LGBTI group that the postal survey had “created a network that could be deployed to defend Western civilisation more broadly and the Judeo-Christian ethic against all that’s been undermining it” and calling for anti-LGBTI campaigning to continue into the future.

Abbott’s latest revisionist history comes in the wake of a poll which showed Abbott likely to lose his seat to independent candidate Zali Steggall by a 54 to 46 margin.

Steggall, a barrister and former Olympian whose ‘sensible centre’ campaign mirrors that of Wentworth MP Kerryn Phelps, has been campaigning strongly on Abbott’s opposition to action on climate change.